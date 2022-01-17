Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $32.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 31,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Keyera has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.