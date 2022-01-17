Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 6,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

