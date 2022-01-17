Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,500. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.