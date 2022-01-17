Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KHRNF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,500. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.