Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.54. 45,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$17.40 and a twelve month high of C$24.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.