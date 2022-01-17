King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $596.37 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $603.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.24. The firm has a market cap of $246.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

