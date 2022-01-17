King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 9.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 47.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 84,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $1,857,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $328.63 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.05 and a 200 day moving average of $315.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

