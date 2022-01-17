King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 38.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,199 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $198.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

