King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of Post worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Post by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

