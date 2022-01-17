KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

