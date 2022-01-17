Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Lowered by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,295,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Kohl’s stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

