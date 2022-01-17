Kryptomon Market Cap Achieves $9.17 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $254,844.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.53 or 0.07588621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.43 or 0.99742025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

