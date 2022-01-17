KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

