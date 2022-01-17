Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

