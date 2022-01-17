Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.08. The stock had a trading volume of 916,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.68 and its 200 day moving average is $290.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

