Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $7,125,000.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $729.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $675.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.90. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.