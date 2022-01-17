Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Up 64.7% in December

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LCA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,862. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

