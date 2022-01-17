Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in December

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

LGYRF stock remained flat at $$64.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

