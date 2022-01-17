LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €155.00 ($176.14) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €144.07 ($163.72).

Shares of LEG stock traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €117.45 ($133.47). 126,652 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.71.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

