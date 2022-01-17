Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.32 on Monday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

