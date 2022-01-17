Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $148.44 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.44 or 0.00350550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,434,969 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

