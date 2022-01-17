Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

LBLCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF opened at $79.07 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.