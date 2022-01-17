Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 44.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

