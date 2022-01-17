Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,911 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 59,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MLR opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

