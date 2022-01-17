Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC opened at $141.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.