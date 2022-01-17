Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

