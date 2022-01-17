Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,976 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zendesk by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,441,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zendesk by 69.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN opened at $100.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,112 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

