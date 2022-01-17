Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

