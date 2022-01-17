Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.82% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

