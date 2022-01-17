Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 13,160 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

