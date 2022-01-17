Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.