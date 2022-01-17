Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

