Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $5,693,682 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $128.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

