Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,843 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $6.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

