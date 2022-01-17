Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 83,781 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,781 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

