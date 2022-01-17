Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

