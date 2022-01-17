Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LFT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 352,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,160. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

