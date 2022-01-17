Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of LFT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. 352,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,160. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
