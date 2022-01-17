Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 158,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LBC opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 37.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

