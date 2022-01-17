Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,370 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

