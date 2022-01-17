Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.