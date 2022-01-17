Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

