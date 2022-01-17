Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $460,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

