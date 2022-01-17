Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 55,147 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.