Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

