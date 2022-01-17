Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,582 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

TSM stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

