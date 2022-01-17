Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 26 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.1% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.22.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $746.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $800.74 and its 200-day moving average is $813.75. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

