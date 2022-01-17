Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.33.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $615.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.