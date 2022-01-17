Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

BA opened at $225.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

