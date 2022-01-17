Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,555,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $12,476,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $10,370,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.