MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.