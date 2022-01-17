Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to 285.00

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price upped by UBS Group from 260.00 to 285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.00.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

